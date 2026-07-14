Marcos Leonardo’s availability for Ajax’s crucial Conference League matches is uncertain

Ajax may only just have Marcos Leonardo available for their Conference League qualifiers, as José De La Verde of Ajaxfinancials.com has found.

Ajax signed Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal on Sunday for €17.5 million. That fee can rise to €19 million if possible bonuses are met.

They still have not presented the Brazilian, and time is starting to run out in Amsterdam.

The first leg against Vojvodina or Ferencvaros is scheduled for 23 July in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

The registration deadline for that tie is 23 July at 00:00, which is in eleven days' time. Leonardo's work permit could still take up to two weeks to come through.

De La Verde reports that Ajax are a recognised sponsor with the IND. That means they are a company, educational institution or organisation officially approved by the IND.

That status is often mandatory when applying for residence permits or visas for foreign employees, such as highly skilled migrants, students or au pairs. It also speeds up the application process with the IND, although it can still take two weeks.

Should Ajax fail to register him in time for the match on 23 July, Leonardo will also miss the return leg at the Johan Cruyff ArenA on 30 July.