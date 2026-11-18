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Marcos Leonardo has spoken to Globo Esporte about his move to Ajax. Despite a difficult start in Amsterdam, the Brazilian wants to stay and hopes to break into coach Míchel Sánchez's starting XI as soon as possible.

Ajax signed Leonardo and Tolu Arokodare as two new first-team strikers last summer. Most of the early expectations fell on Leonardo, whom Ajax signed from Al-Hilal for just under €20 million.

Instead, Tolu, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has made a huge impression (17 appearances, 13 goals). Leonardo has made 16 appearances for Ajax so far, starting just four. He has scored three goals, but his missed chances have lingered in the memory.

"From the first moment Ajax called me and presented the project the club had in mind for me, I was very happy," says the 23-year-old striker. "I was warmly welcomed from the very beginning. The whole group, the staff and everyone at the club."

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"So far it hasn't gone quite as I expected, but I'm working hard to make it a success," says Leonardo, who has attracted interest from several Brazilian clubs despite his modest start in the Netherlands.

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"I'm happy about the interest from the clubs. I respect every big club. But it's not the right time for me. I still have five years on my contract here and I don't think now is the right time to return to Brazil."

Leonardo puts his slow start down to being behind physically at the beginning of the season. "I arrived here after a 40-day holiday, while the others were already training. They were already in peak condition."

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"But now I'm in good physical shape too and I'm training hard. I also have a personal trainer who helps me. But I'm getting support, and I'm grateful to everyone in the group and the staff. And now I'm a thousand times better."

Leonardo wants to nail down a regular starting place as soon as possible. "That's what I'm hoping for, and not at some point in the second half of the season. I want it now, straight after this FIFA break. Every player wants to be on the pitch and help the team. That's what I want."

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"But I also respect where things stand. This return to Europe is a rebuilding process. And I think it is a process, too. It's painful, but I'm becoming much more mature here," says Leonardo.