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It was not just a defeat, nor simply a bad night that would soon be forgotten. It was a disastrous night in every sense of the word, one that Benfica supporters will remember for a long time, not because the team lost, but because of the way they lost.

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Viktoria Plzen thrashed Benfica 4-0 in the Europa League, and Marco Silva didn't hide. No dodging, no excuses. The coach fronted up and said it out loud: "I take responsibility."

In comments reported by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Silva voiced deep regret at his side's performance. What happened, he insisted, was a far cry from the real Benfica and from the fundamental principles any team wearing that shirt should stand for.

He didn't dress it up: "It was a disastrous night for us. We let the fans down, there is no hiding from that. We did not represent the club properly, in the way we should represent it. All the principles, all the fundamental aspects of a football team, we were a long way from them."

And he went further: "Every time we fail to get a positive result, we know what that means, but losing the way we lost tonight is something completely different. When that happens, no words are enough. It is about taking responsibility, and here I am, taking responsibility for everything that happened, how it happened, how we reacted to what happened and the mistakes we made."

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By Silva's own reckoning, Benfica had practically lost the game inside a few minutes, something he said simply isn't normal in football: "We practically lost the game in six or seven minutes, and that is not normal in our world. I have always said things were not perfect, but this was not what we expected."

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His players couldn't find a response either: "Bad moments can happen from time to time, but we have to react as a team and as individuals, and today we were unable to do that. At half-time, we tried to get a message across to the team that many things were a long way from what is expected of our team. Unfortunately, we started the second half the way we finished the first. That is a very bad sign."

Silva admitted he'd made a bold call by changing nine players, convinced the time was right. It went the opposite way to what he'd expected.

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He explained: "Going down this route was very easy for me. I changed nine players. I felt the time had come. We have done it several times before, but everything went the opposite way to what I expected, and now I have to take responsibility."

Grim as the night was, Silva tried to find an opportunity in the wreckage. This defeat, he insisted, could be the turning point Benfica need: "The time has come to take full responsibility for what we did, look to the next one and learn from this experience. We will never forget. We certainly cannot repeat situations like this."

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There was no softening the verdict, though: "It was very bad, horrible, nothing more to say. It was a very difficult night, but I am sure it was much harder for those who were here. There is only one way forward for us. It is very bad, but when this happens in competitions where we still have room to put things right in the future, it serves as a wake-up call."

He signed off by looking back at the season so far: "We started the season on the wrong foot, and our reaction was perfect. Everything that made us proud to get here has faded away, and that does not disappear overnight. Something has happened, and it is up to me to analyse why."