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Ronald Koeman jr. has impressed Marc ter Stegen. The Ajax goalkeeper watched his Telstar counterpart up close and was particularly struck by his ability to play out from the back.

"You've got great goalkeepers here too. They're also very good at playing out from the back," Ter Stegen tells ESPN on camera.

The German then singles out Koeman jr. "We played against Telstar. Koeman Junior, that's what you call him, right? Everyone has seen him play."

"He found some really good solutions for his team," Ter Stegen continues. "Maybe they're so good now because of him, compared with when he wasn't in goal."

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"I don't know who was in goal before him, by the way, sorry. No disrespect intended."

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Koeman jr.'s influence on Telstar's play from the back stayed with Ter Stegen. "I found his approach very interesting."

"You can see that you've got a lot of good goalkeepers."

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Ter Stegen and Ajax now turn their attention to Sunday, when they face Feyenoord in De Klassieker.

Ajax enjoyed an excellent warm-up, beating FC Thun 4-0 in the Conference League last Thursday.