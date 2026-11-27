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Marc ter Stegen was impressed by Ronald Koeman Jr. The Ajax goalkeeper watched his Telstar counterpart up close and admired the way he built play from the back.

"You have great goalkeepers here too. They're also very good at playing out from the back," Ter Stegen told ESPN.

The German then singled out Koeman Jr. "We played against Telstar. Koeman Junior, that's what you call him, right? Everyone has seen him play."

"He found some really good solutions for his team," Ter Stegen continued. "Maybe they're so good now because of him, compared with when he wasn't in goal."

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"I don't know who was in goal before him, by the way, sorry. No disrespect intended."

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Next matches FEY Eredivisie 08:30 AJX

Koeman Jr's role in building Telstar's play from the back stood out to Ter Stegen. "I found his approach very interesting."

"You can see that you have a lot of good goalkeepers."

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Ter Stegen and Ajax now turn their attention to Sunday's De Klassieker against Feyenoord.

Ajax enjoyed an excellent warm-up, beating FC Thun 4-0 in the Conference League last Thursday.