Marc Cucurella is under heavy fire: 'He is public enemy number one here!'

Marc Cucurella did not make himself popular in Croatia on Tuesday night. Spain's left-back 'stitched up' Ivan Perisic for a red card in the Nations League clash between the two countries (1-2).

Croatia did take the lead against the world champions on Tuesday night. PSV player Perisic scored the opening goal of the game.

After an hour, Spain levelled through substitute Mikel Merino, as if it could be anyone else. Then, with ten minutes left, Croatia also had to play on with ten men.

Already on a booking, Perisic brought Cucurella down during a promising Spain attack. The referee accidentally dropped his red card on the ground, but the Real Madrid defender immediately picked it up and handed it back.

The official then sent Perisic off and he had to leave the pitch. In the closing stages, Merino struck again to win it.

Back in Croatia, people are furious with Cucurella. "There are footballers who would have reacted differently from Cucurella. And I am not talking about the fall itself, but about the gesture afterwards, when he immediately picked up a card and demanded that the referee show it. That is, in principle, completely unacceptable behaviour," said DAZN.

Fans in Split were furious with Cucurella too. They mercilessly booed him every time he touched the ball. Newspaper Sportske Novosti then labelled the Spaniard 'public enemy number one'.