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Roberto Mancini looks back on his playing career.

The Italy head coach told Corriere dello Sport: "The national team wasn't kind to me as a player? Absolutely true. I didn't give what I should or could have given."

"At Sampdoria, I even designed the shirts and influenced transfers with advice for Mantovani and Borea? That's partly true. Luca, Fausto Pari and I came up with the red shirt one evening at Edilio's, for example. As for transfers, they regularly asked my advice. The president always consulted me, as did the doctor, who cared about me so much."

"I played for Lazio when the club had collapsed. Wages weren't being paid? These things happen when you think you've hit rock bottom and can't get back up. It happened to Gattuso after the Coppa Italia elimination."

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"I've always been someone prone to confrontation? Just disagreements. They happen everywhere, it's quite normal. Even physical confrontations with Peruzzi? That's a myth, and Angelo was a big guy anyway. Capello and Galliani among my favourite targets? Well, it was Milan, those were their years. It happened. Yes, it happened."

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"I grew up a Juventus fan. I never went there because I always preferred to stay at Samp, so the two or three times there might have been a chance, I didn't consider it. Did I envy Vialli when he moved? I never envied Luca. Impossible. I would have liked to be with him when he won the European Cup because we hadn't managed it against Barcelona at Wembley. It would have been our last trophy together as players. What did we say to each other after that unforgettable embrace with Vialli at Wembley? He stayed in London. He didn't return to Italy because he was undergoing treatment. He was so happy that evening, genuinely so happy. He knew he didn't have much time left. Luca gave everyone an incredible lesson in strength."

"I brought Mihajlovic in from Roma. After the European Cup match against Red Star, I told the president to sign Sinisa, but it wasn't possible yet. Yugoslav players weren't allowed to leave. The following year he moved to Roma, didn't do well and I went back to Mantovani about him. Did I recommend him as a manager to the Menarinis, who owned Bologna? Yes, Sinisa was fantastic and had such a big heart. If you were his friend, he would do anything for you. Did he like to come across as tough? No, well, that was all an act because deep down he was as good as gold. He liked to play the hard man."

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"I had a long career, but not many managers: Eriksson, Boskov, Bersellini. And Ulivieri. Did we fall out straight away? I was very young, and he was my manager for two years at Sampdoria. Then, with the national team, there were Vicini and Sacchi. I learned something from each of them. There isn't one system of play I prefer over the others. It always depends on the players I coach. I know every tactical solution by heart. I think I was born to be a footballer, for football."

"Apart from Maradona and Messi, is there a player who really impressed me in my half-century in football? Ronaldo, the Phenomenon. It's not even easy to name just one. From the start of the 1980s onwards, we saw the world's best in Italy, from Platini to Gullit, Van Basten, Zico, Careca and Zidane."