Roberto Mancini, head coach of the Italy national team, has lifted the lid on the Azzurri's hopes of luring Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi, with Germany battling Italy for the young forward, who could also opt to play for Argentina.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the 22-year-old has become one of the most talked-about names in European football during the current international break, despite plying his trade in the Belgian league.

His numbers tell the story. Tresoldi has scored 14 goals in 17 matches, including five in the Champions League, and more than one national side has taken notice.

For now, the young striker is leaning towards Germany's under-21 side. But Italy's officials reckon they can still talk him into pulling on the Azzurri shirt.

Mancini said: "I spoke with Tresoldi, as did Claudio Ranieri. The player needs to feel his desire to play for Italy, but he was born in Italy and his father is there too, so I think there are chances of signing him."

Germany are pushing just as hard. Jürgen Klopp is working to win the player over for his country, fuelling the tug-of-war between the two nations for Tresoldi, a boyhood AC Milan supporter who has become the centre of everyone's attention.

Now in Coverciano preparing for two UEFA Nations League matches against France and Belgium, Mancini also addressed the dual-nationality players Italy are keeping an eye on ahead of future call-ups.

"We are not the only ones doing this, all the national teams do it," Mancini explained. "We try to sign the outstanding players who hold two nationalities. At the same time, we managed to sign Palma, who I think is capable of becoming a very good defender."

The young defender, an Udinese player, earned a call-up to the Italian national team during the current international break.