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Mancini: "Kean returns home, Scamacca could play"

Italy

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini spoke to Sky Sport on the eve of Italy v Turkey, which is scheduled for tomorrow. Here are the Azzurri boss's comments before the Nations League clash. Mancini confirmed that Kean will miss out with a knock suffered in the last match that he has not recovered from.

KEAN - "Moise is not well, he has not recovered and will return home this evening". Como will reassess the centre-forward in the coming hours before the match against Roma.

CHANGES - "A lot of players, we are trying things out, only a very few days since the match in Paris, so we will make a few more changes".

SCAMACCA IN PLACE OF PIO ESPOSITO - "He could, yes, the characteristics do not change much, we have different solutions".

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