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It's been one thing after another at Manchester United, and their fans have had little peace of mind. The Red Devils keep making decisions that catch those following the club off guard. They have changed managers, with Mauricio Pochettino replacing Michael Carrick, but results have yet to improve as hoped. Now the club's hierarchy have turned their attention to captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder has yet to agree a new deal to replace his contract, which expires on 30 June 2027 at the end of the season. After comments in the press opened the door to a departure as early as January, United's hierarchy responded by triggering a unilateral clause in the agreement that extends it until 30 June 2028.

THE CLUB'S DECISION: As reported by The Athletic, the clause had always been part of the Portuguese captain's contract. The two sides had instead chosen to negotiate in the hope of reaching an even more significant agreement.

Bruno Fernandes then rejected the club's latest offer, suspended talks and officially put himself on the market. Manchester United turned to the clause to reduce the risk of losing him for nothing at the end of the season or on the cheap in January.

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STILL FOR SALE: Bruno Fernandes' position remains largely unchanged. United could still sell him and intend to see how much they can get before moving for a replacement. Como's Nico Paz, who has said a return to Real Madrid is not a priority, is their top transfer target.

MILAN AND JUVENTUS IN ITALY: Both Milan and Juventus had made moves for Bruno Fernandes before United triggered the clause and extended his deal. The two Italian clubs were working to bring Fernandes, who has played for Novara and Sampdoria among others, back to Serie A.

They will now have to negotiate with Manchester United, making a deal more complicated. On top of the transfer fee, they must consider the high salary the midfielder born in 1994 is demanding as he seeks the last major contract of his career.