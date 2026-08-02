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Manchester United target Arsenal star: Arteta sets his position

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M. Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal
Manchester United
M. Arteta
England
Spain

The Red Devils are waiting

Manchester United are taking a new approach to signing England international Myles Lewis-Skelly, the Arsenal star and Premier League champion.

United have long admired Lewis-Skelly, who has racked up 75 appearances for his boyhood club Arsenal and won 6 caps with England.

Lewis-Skelly joined Arsenal during the 2024-2025 season and impressed everyone with his performances, as Mikel Arteta's side finished second in the Premier League and reached the advanced stages of the Champions League.

Many expected him to shine last season and cement himself as one of the most important members of Arteta's team. In reality, he struggled for minutes in the first half of the campaign.

A run of productive, eye-catching displays seemed to have ended the speculation over his future. But the "Independent" say United have revived their interest in the deal.

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The Red Devils are "investigating" whether Arsenal are willing to sell, though the Gunners currently prefer to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

That situation could change, the report claims, if Arteta completes deals for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

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