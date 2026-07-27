Manchester United have entered advanced negotiations with Juventus over the departure of one of the Red Devils' stars on loan with an option to buy this summer.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, Joshua Zirkzee has become a prime target for Juventus after their deal for Randal Kolo Muani fell through.

Zirkzee's representatives have given a positive response to Juventus' offer, the newspaper reports.

United look willing to sanction the striker's departure on a loan with an option to buy worth 30 million pounds, despite paying around 36.5 million pounds to sign him in 2024.

Club officials believe that figure fairly reflects his value after he failed to deliver consistent performances for the team.

The Dutchman has slipped out of United's plans. He started just five Premier League matches under Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick last season.

Interest in the 25-year-old is considerable this summer, but Juventus currently lead the race to sign him.

The Old Lady had been close to landing France international Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain following his unsuccessful loan spell with Tottenham last season.

Negotiations stalled, though, and Juventus could not agree with Saint-Germain on the financial value of the deal.

Zirkzee quickly became the alternative as Juventus hunt for a new man to fill the centre-forward role.

He has scored only nine goals in 75 matches for United, and he is open to a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Italian football holds no mysteries for him either, having spent a season on loan with Parma and two seasons with Bologna.