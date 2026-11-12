Manchester United sack Michael Carrick with immediate effect

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Manchester United have sacked 45-year-old manager Michael Carrick after a disappointing start to the season, Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday morning.

His dismissal had been on the cards for some time. Mauricio Pochettino is now expected to take over and get Manchester United back on track.

Carrick took charge at Old Trafford on a permanent contract at the start of this season, having guided the club to an impressive third-place finish in the Premier League as interim manager last season.

This season has gone disastrously for Manchester United, with no improvement in recent weeks.

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Currently, the English giants sit eighteenth in the Premier League, below the relegation line, and seventeenth (out of 36) in the Champions League.

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Manchester United have yet to confirm Carrick's dismissal. The Red Devils have had a personal agreement with Pochettino for some time.

Under contract with the US federation until mid-2030, Pochettino has a release clause of around €9 million.

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Manchester United could therefore complete the deal quickly. Pochettino could make his debut as the club's manager against Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.

Now Carrick can look for a new challenge. He previously managed Middlesbrough in England's second tier.