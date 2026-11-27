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Manchester United have exercised the option in Bruno Fernandes' contract, Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday. The Portuguese midfielder is now under contract at Old Trafford until mid-2028. United have ensured their 32-year-old captain cannot leave on a free transfer, but his longer-term future remains far from certain.

Fernandes' contract ran until the summer of 2027 and included an option for another season. Manchester United had until the end of December to exercise it and have now done so.

According to Romano, financial considerations drove the decision. United want to prevent Fernandes from leaving on a free transfer next summer if they cannot agree a new contract.

Manchester United have offered the Portuguese midfielder a longer-term deal. Talks have been on hold since October, however, according to the Italian transfer journalist.

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"Manchester United have offered him a new contract. This isn't about exercising the option, but about a completely new contract at the club," Romano said on his YouTube channel. "Bruno Fernandes' response was: 'Let's wait.' There is no agreement yet."

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Exercising the option does not rule out a summer departure. Fernandes' current contract contains a release clause worth around €65 million that will come into effect next summer, according to Romano.

The coming months will show whether Manchester United can convince Fernandes to stay at Old Trafford for longer. The plans the club's leadership presents to him will play an important role, according to Romano.

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"Manchester United have protected themselves with this move today. But this is mainly about the new contract, not extending his current deal," the Italian transfer journalist stressed.

Fernandes' departure could also have major consequences for Manchester United's transfer plans. United are closely monitoring developments surrounding Como star Nico Paz. The Argentine midfielder is represented by the same management agency as Man United manager Mauricio Pochettino.

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"If Bruno leaves, that could open the door for new players, such as Nico Paz or other creative players, because Manchester United will need someone in that position," Romano said. For now, there has been little activity surrounding Fernandes ahead of the winter transfer window.