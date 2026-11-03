Manchester United's crisis appears to have eased somewhat. Michael Carrick's side looked set for another defeat against AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, but came from 2-0 down to win 3-2. The comeback gave their beleaguered manager and his players a major boost.

After just eleven minutes, AS Roma took the lead. Matias Soule fired home after Rodrigo Mora picked him out. Things got worse for the home side when Ayden Heaven handled the ball in the penalty area and Donyell Malen converted the penalty: 0-2.

Manchester United struggled to get back into the match. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes all tried, without success. AS Roma, with Marten de Roon in their line-up alongside Malen, who was booked for a heavy tackle, reached half-time fairly comfortably. Soule hit the post, though, to leave the visitors frustrated.

After the break, Manchester United won a penalty following a foul by Gianluca Mancini. Fernandes aimed for the left corner, but goalkeeper Devis Vásquez dived the right way. The officials ordered a retake, and Fernandes scored at the second attempt.

The home side sensed a result, only to hit the post twice in quick succession. Cunha then had a shot saved, and Harry Maguire was booked for a heavy challenge.

Manchester United kept fighting and got their reward in the closing stages. Cunha equalised from a Fernandes pass, then scored the winner three minutes later. Old Trafford erupted at Carrick's side's unlikely comeback. Cunha also received his second yellow card for a foul in stoppage time.

Cheers rang out after the final whistle. Manchester United fans finally had something to celebrate. Another test follows at home on Saturday against Aston Villa, who lost 3-0 at FC Barcelona on Tuesday.