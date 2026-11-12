Manchester United have sacked Carrick. Pochettino is one step away from taking charge of the Red Devils

With official announcements still to come, Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick. Born in 1981, Carrick played for the Red Devils from 2006 to 2018 and had been in charge of United since 26 January 2026. After leading the team to Champions League qualification last season, Carrick has made a poor start to 2026-27. After 10 Premier League matches, Manchester United sit third from bottom with 8 points.

Pochettino set to arrive

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as an increasingly likely replacement for Carrick in recent hours. He currently coaches the United States and previously managed Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea.

For the first-team manager's post, Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement in principle with Pochettino. Talks are under way with the US federation over a $10 million release clause.

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(being updated)