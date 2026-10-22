Germany's Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take over at Manchester United, should the English club decide to sack a Michael Carrick now facing fierce criticism.

According to "Telegraph Sport", the former Germany and Bayern Munich boss would welcome the role should a change occur.

United insist they still back Carrick, despite a poor start to the season that has brought just two wins in 11 matches across all competitions and no victory in their last seven games.

The shocking 4-1 away defeat to Como in the Champions League, followed by criticism from United captain Bruno Fernandes, has only cranked up the pressure.

Sunday's Premier League trip, or rather hosting of Bournemouth at Old Trafford, could now prove decisive for Carrick's immediate future. United have not beaten Bournemouth in more than three years, and Marco Rose's side secured their first league win of the season last week.

Sources suggest that if United do pull the trigger, and there are arguments for giving Carrick time at least until the next international break in mid-November to turn things around, the club would want a bigger name and a stronger personality.

Frustration is growing on more than one front. It is not only the results, but the tactics employed by Carrick and his assistant Steve Holland, as Fernandes pointed out, along with the team's lack of enthusiasm and pressing.

Nagelsmann became available after leaving his post as Germany manager following their disappointing World Cup this summer.



