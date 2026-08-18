Manchester City may lose not only Rodri but also a €60 million midfielder

Newcastle United are in talks with Manchester City over a possible move for Nico González. Journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that on Tuesday. The clubs have not yet discussed a fee for the Spanish midfielder.

Matthias Jaissle has seen Sandro Tonali join Tottenham Hotspur and Bruno Guimarães move to Arsenal this summer. Newcastle are now in the market for midfield reinforcements with the new Premier League season just around the corner.

Ornstein adds that Newcastle have drawn up a list of alternatives to González. It remains to be seen whether and when they will submit an opening bid to Manchester City.

González joined Manchester City from FC Porto for €60 million in February 2025. In his first full season under Pep Guardiola, he made 41 appearances, although he started only twice in the Premier League after the turn of the year.

On Sunday, the midfielder Newcastle want came on in the closing stages for Manchester City. Last season's runners-up lost 3-0 to champions Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Earlier this month, González said he had no issue with his role as a substitute at Manchester City. He also made it clear he wants to stay at the club, where his contract has two years left to run. The midfielder also came through FC Barcelona's academy.

Newcastle have already signed six players this summer. That includes Sean Steur, who they prised away from Ajax for up to €27 million.

Manchester City confirmed on Tuesday that Rodri is definitely leaving for Barcelona. The Spanish world champion will bring in up to €75 million for the Premier League club.