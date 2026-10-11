Since raising the Champions League trophy aloft at the end of the 2022/23 season, Manchester City have failed to progress past the last-8 stage in Europe. Will they rediscover their on-pitch sparkle on the continent? You can book tickets for upcoming UCL matches today.

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With huge league phase encounters to come against Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Barcelona, to name just a few, City fans are set for some electric European nights over the coming months.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Manchester City's upcoming Champions League matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Manchester City’s upcoming Champions League fixtures

Date (local time) Fixture Venue Tickets Wed, October 14 (8pm) Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Etihad Stadium (Home) Tickets Tue, October 20 (8pm) Manchester City vs AEK Athens Etihad Stadium (Home) Tickets Wed, November 4 (9pm) RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Red Bull Arena (Away) Tickets Tue, November 24 (8pm) Manchester City vs Napoli Etihad Stadium (Home) Tickets Tue, December 8 (9pm) Barcelona vs Manchester City Camp Nou (Away) Tickets Wed, January 20 (9pm) Lens vs Manchester City Stade Bollaert-Delelis (Away) TBA Wed, January 27 (8pm) Manchester City vs Sporting CP Etihad Stadium (Home) Tickets

How to buy Manchester City Champions League tickets

Manchester City tickets rarely go on general sale. The Cityzens have a dedicated fanbase, and the Etihad sells out quickly.

For Premier League matches, 46,000 seats in a 53,400-capacity stadium are already taken by season ticket holders. In all likelihood, you will need a Manchester City membership (Matchday Member) to be able to buy tickets through the club for these matches.

Exceptions may come for matches during the league phase of the Champions League or ones in either the FA Cup or Carabao Cup, though, when there tends to be less demand. However, there are no guarantees, and availability will fluctuate.

While the official club portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Manchester City tickets, those looking to attend a Champions League match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are Manchester City Champions League tickets?

If you are buying Champions League tickets directly from the club for matches at the Etihad Stadium, the adult price ranges from £25 (Family Stand Level 0 and South Stand Levels 0 & 3) to £50 (premium non-hospitality seating in the 93:20 section). Pricing also varies for concessionary tickets, with Over 65s and 18-21-year-olds paying between £22 and £37, while Under 18s can get in for as little as £10 in the Family Stand or as much as £25 in the 93:20 section.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from £95.

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What Manchester City hospitality packages are available for Champions League matches?

Manchester City hospitality packages are also a great way for non-members to secure match seats. They tend to sell out slower than tickets on the primary and secondary markets, so can be a good choice when other options are limited.

Here we take a look at a selection of the hospitality packages available for Manchester City matches at the Etihad Stadium:

The Mancunian (from £390)

A dose of Manchester culture with live music and local decor. You get a brasserie-inspired menu and drinks available for purchase on the day or through pre-booked packages.

The Tunnel Club (from £570)

(The Tunnel Club Premier – from £870)

Behind-the-scenes access, so you can greet the MCFC squad as they arrive. There’s also a contemporary seasonal menu, inclusive drinks, and executive padded seating. Added touches include live in-suite interviews, DJ entertainment, and an in-suite quiz with prizes.

Backstage (from £1,140)

An upgrade on the 'Tunnel Club' experience. Go backstage and see first-hand all the build-up on a matchday, including a private talk from a member of Pep’s first team operations and a behind-the-scenes stadium tour with a Club Legend.

History of the Etihad Stadium

The City of Manchester Stadium, currently known as the Etihad Stadium for sponsorship reasons, has been the home ground of Manchester City since 2003. It had been officially opened a year earlier, as it was the main focal point for the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

It has a current capacity of 53,600, making it the 7th-largest football stadium in England and 11th-largest in the United Kingdom. As well as principally hosting Manchester City matches, the Etihad has also staged the 2008 UEFA Cup final, England football internationals, rugby league matches, boxing bouts, England rugby union internationals and music concerts.