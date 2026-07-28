Manchester City confirmed on Tuesday that Rodri underwent a successful minor operation on his back.

The midfielder had been struggling with some discomfort for a while, City said in a statement on their official website. Surgery has now addressed the problem, and he will begin a short period of rehabilitation.

City promised further updates on Rodri's recovery via the official website, but stopped short of putting a timeframe on how long the Spain star will be sidelined.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with the 28-year-old during the ongoing summer transfer window.

His contract at the Etihad expires next summer. That means Rodri would be free to agree a move with any club from next January.



