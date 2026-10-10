Manchester City, an eleventh-hour attempt: a fine to avoid relegation

Before the Independent Commission's verdict, Manchester City and the Premier League entered confidential talks in an attempt to reach an agreement and avoid extreme sporting sanctions such as relegation or the stripping of titles, as revealed by Bloomberg. The proposal on the table involved the payment of a very substantial financial penalty, which would have allowed the club to close the case without implying any formal or legal admission of guilt.





THE DECISION - Etihad's top brass, however, rejected any kind of compromise that might even slightly weaken their defensive line. To maintain their complete non-involvement in the accusations and reaffirm their innocence, the Citizens hierarchy broke off negotiations, rejecting the financial penalty and opting for a head-on confrontation. The move came before the official appeal filed on 1 October 2026 and now leaves the club facing heavy sporting sanctions.