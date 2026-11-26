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Mauricio Pochettino claimed Manchester United were "punished" by the officials as a chaotic 2-2 Champions League draw with Sporting CP denied him his first win in charge. Despite a Bruno Fernandes brace, a series of controversial refereeing calls and a late goalkeeping error left the new head coach frustrated ahead of his next Premier League test.

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Pochettino denied first win in Sporting draw

Pochettino said United were "punished" by the officials during their 2-2 Champions League draw with Sporting , a result that denied him a first victory as head coach. Referee Szymon Marciniak took centre stage with several contentious decisions against the visitors.

The Polish official awarded Sporting a debatable first-half penalty and later ruled out a potential late winner for United due to a push on goalkeeper Kaique Pereira. Marciniak also disallowed a second-half strike from Amad Diallo after wrongly penalising Youri Tielemans for a foul in the build-up. Because he blew his whistle just before Amad put the ball in the net, VAR could not intervene.

New United boss slams 'impossible' refereeing calls

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Pochettino struggled to hide his frustration over the key decisions that went against his side throughout the contest.

"I think your first question is difficult to answer because I think everyone knows all that was, it was impossible," Pochettino said, as quoted by ESPN. "You know, it's difficult to understand why that happened on the field. It's difficult to find a game where you get punished [so much] in one game. We were punished a lot in key actions."

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Pochettino defends Lammens after late Sporting equaliser

Despite the officiating setbacks, the Red Devils looked on course for their first away victory in the Champions League since 2021 after Fernandes scored twice in the second half.

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However, Sporting snatched an 80th-minute equaliser when goalkeeper Senne Lammens dropped a cross at the feet of Luis Suarez. Rather than singling out his shot-stopper, Pochettino was quick to shoulder the collective responsibility

"I think, please, it's to blame us," the new United boss said. "I think we need to manage better this type of situation, because this situation when you are a keeper is not easy, that ball, and always you need help from your team-mates.

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"But of course, we need to accept, we accept the challenge and we are here to try to improve, you know, the small details that for sure we will improve."

Brentford next as Pochettino chases first victory

The draw leaves United languishing in 19th place in the Champions League league phase standings, clinging onto a play-off spot after five matches. Pochettino, who only took charge last week, will not have long to wait for another chance to get off the mark. United return to domestic action on Saturday when they host Brentford in the Premier League.