Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

As the next transfer window approaches, speculation is again mounting over possible departures from Stuttgart. They need to raise money. Why, and how have VfB ended up in a trap of sorts?

From relegation candidates to European regulars, from fears for their survival to cup winners, and from a faceless side to one packed with (German) internationals: Stuttgart's rise has been one of the Bundesliga's most remarkable recent stories.

Yet the supervisory board have spent years tempering the excitement and watching the finances. Money matters at every club, at least in Germany. At Stuttgart, though, talk of selling key players to meet the transfer-income demands from above has almost become a tradition. It surfaced last summer and has returned ahead of the winter window. Even Uli Hoeneß has noticed .

Jamie Leweling, Bilal El Khannouss and Angelo Stiller, who is reportedly no longer beyond question , are being touted as candidates for sale. Ramon Hendriks and Jürgen Klopp favourite Finn Jeltsch are also attracting interest. Losing any one of them, whether by choice or necessity, would weaken the squad significantly. Why would Stuttgart accept that?

Advertisement Advertisement

After all, VfB received a huge sum for Nick Woltemade just over a year ago, reached the DFB Cup final again and qualified for the lucrative Champions League. Surely all that money cannot simply have vanished? The answer is not so simple.

Related Topics

Next matches VFB Bundesliga 12:30 SGE Watch

An empire of their own: Stuttgart have big plans

Nor does the Swabian stereotype of watching every penny explain it. The supervisory board's requirement to generate transfer income in the mid tens of millions reflects several needs.

For one thing, VfB need money for infrastructure projects despite strong figures for the 2025 financial year: more than €80 million in additional income and around €7 million more profit than in 2024. It emerged in August that the club offices on Mercedesstraße are set for a complete refurbishment, or possibly a rebuild from scratch. At the members' meeting, chief executive Alexander Wehrle also announced plans to buy the Carl-Benz-Center, which sits between the MHP Arena and the Porsche Arena. Its 20,000 square metres of usable space include premises VfB currently rent for marketing, a fan shop and the youth academy, among other things. A VfB museum is also planned.

Advertisement

According to Bild, that last project alone will cost €50 million. A bank loan would finance it, while the savings on rent should cover the cost in the long term. Work on the club offices, which date from the 1980s, could also begin from 2029 as part of those plans.

VfB are still repaying another loan, too. The redevelopment of the MHP Arena for Euro 2024 ultimately cost €130 million to €140 million, with repayments running until 2034.

Advertisement

The pursuit of independence and the dream of an empire of their own in Bad Cannstatt show the scale of VfB's ambitions. Wehrle even ended his speech at the members' meeting with a joke: "Maybe one day we'll even manage to build a bigger stadium here in Neckarpark."

Getty Images

A mammoth task! Stuttgart face a string of departures

VfB also need to make up a sizeable summer transfer deficit. They reportedly spent €55 million on Dzenan Pejcinovic and Leo Sauer, two new signings who have so far struggled to make an impact, and on making El Khannouss's loan move permanent. On paper, they brought in around €38 million. But a significant portion of that money never reached Stuttgart's account.

Advertisement

Real Madrid took a substantial share of the roughly €22 million to €23 million received for Chema Andres, a figure included in that €38 million, thanks to a sell-on clause. No exact amount was disclosed, and reports differ considerably. Some put it at half the fee (€11 million), others at €7 million. His departure is also reportedly causing frustration within the club because it came so close to the transfer deadline that VfB could not sign a replacement.

Meanwhile, El Khannouss, Stiller and Leweling turned down lucrative offers in the summer. Each would have brought in around €40 million and covered the investment in one go.

Advertisement

The playing-staff budget has risen alongside the team's fortunes. According to kicker, it has grown from €105 million to €163 million in three years. Expensive signings and contract extensions for key players have pushed up wages substantially. Captain Deniz Undav, for example, became the highest-paid player in the club's history on €5.5 million plus bonuses and a signing-on fee .

By next season at the latest, VfB must decide who else moves up the wage scale. A year later, they face a potentially radical overhaul . No fewer than 15 (!) contracts expire, including those of current regulars Maximilian Mittelstädt, Jeff Chabot, Chris Führich and Josha Vagnoman, as well as Stiller, Demirovic and Hendriks. Youngster Yannik Spalt is also out of contract. VfB therefore need to settle most of those players' futures by the summer, their last chance to collect a fee. Otherwise, they risk losing a string of players for nothing. Sporting chiefs Fabian Wohlgemuth and Christian Gentner face a mammoth task.

Advertisement

Talks with Hendriks, for example, have been going on for some time . As well as a substantial pay rise, the 25-year-old reportedly wants a release clause. Most of the board apparently no longer want to grant those in future after costly recent experiences. Such clauses allowed Waldemar Anton (€22.5 million) and Serhou Guirassy (€18.5 million) to join Borussia Dortmund for relatively modest fees. Hiroki Ito joined Bayern Munich for €23.5 million. Only Stiller (€37 million) and El Khannouss (€75 million) still have such an option in the current squad. Führich's recently expired, according to Sport Bild.

Sebastian Hoeneß is a potential flashpoint: Stuttgart face an almost impossible problem

This winter, VfB could probably demand even more for potential sale candidates. Losing a player mid-season would hurt, strengthening their hand in negotiations. But losing a regular starter would anger coach Sebastian Hoeneß, who does not want to lose any key players.

Advertisement

After Woltemade's departure, a visibly annoyed Hoeneß publicly criticised the squad planning and demanded signings . "Of course there is a financial situation," he said, adding that it was also "normal" for "tension" to arise. "But sporting responsibility lies with the coach." His position has not changed since then. Another sale could bring that tension back, particularly with the same financial pressures set to return after the season.

Sales could also threaten VfB's sporting ambitions and, in turn, their income. Progressing in the Champions League would bring in between €10 million and €20 million, a realistic prospect given their seven points from four games. Their final two, potentially decisive league-phase matches against Club Brugge and PSV Eindhoven come after the turn of the year, when the transfer window will already be open.

Advertisement

Qualifying for the Champions League again in the new year would also strengthen VfB's hand in upcoming or ongoing contract talks with Hendriks and others. After an inconsistent start to the season, though, qualification is far from certain. Ten matchdays is still a little early for predictions.

VfB are caught in a trap of sorts. Balancing squad strength against financial demands is becoming an almost impossible task for the club's leadership, with further tension with Hoeneß in prospect. His contract also expires in 2028.

Getty Images

Advertisement

Stuttgart face an exodus: The expiring contracts

Player Position Contract expires Stefan Drljaca Goalkeeper 30 June 2027 Dan-Axel Zagadou Centre-back 30 June 2027 Fabian Bredlow Goalkeeper 30 June 2028 Marius Funk Goalkeeper 30 June 2028 Ameen Al-Dakhil Centre-back 30 June 2028 Ramon Hendriks Centre-back 30 June 2028 Jeff Chabot Centre-back 30 June 2028 Josha Vagnoman Right-back 30 June 2028 Leonidas Stergiou Right-back 30 June 2028 Maximilian Mittelstädt Left-back 30 June 2028 Angelo Stiller Midfield 30 June 2028 Atakan Karazor Midfield 30 June 2028 Jarzinho Malanga Midfield 30 June 2028 Nikolas Nartey Midfield 30 June 2028 Yanik Spalt Midfield 30 June 2028 Chris Führich Midfield 30 June 2028 Ermedin Demirovic Striker 30 June 2028