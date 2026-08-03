In an unprecedented move that has sparked wide controversy in French sporting circles, Fayza Lamari, the mother of French star Kylian Mbappé, has banned the use of mobile phones inside the facilities of Malherbe Caen, the club in which her son owns the largest share of stock.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" revealed that Fayza took the decision to boost the development of the club's young talents and foster a spirit of harmony among the players, away from the distraction of smart devices. The newspaper did not disclose the official position or administrative role Lamari holds at the club, which suffered a painful relegation to the third division last season.

Official praise for the bold decision

Matthieu Bodmer, the new sporting director of Malherbe Caen, was quick to praise the move, describing it as a strategic step in the right direction towards building a better future for the club.

Bodmer told the press: "The Mbappé family's project with the youth interests me enormously. If you saw what is being applied in the areas of education, housing, nutrition and human support, you would realise the scale of the effort being made."

He added enthusiastically: "Fayza has imposed a total ban on the use of mobile phones inside the training centre, a wonderful and bold decision that has made the young players talk, interact and live together far better than before."

A huge investment

Mbappé, the current Real Madrid star, acquired the majority stake in Caen in September 2024. He pumped in a huge investment worth 15 million euros through his investment fund "Coalition Capital" to buy 80% of the shares of the struggling club, and he also paid off a large part of its accumulated debts. Ownership of the remaining 20% belongs to Pierre-Antoine Capton, the current chairman of the board.

Scathing criticism from the fans

Mbappé and his family, however, are facing an overwhelming wave of scathing criticism from angry Malherbe Caen fans, who hold them fully responsible for the club's resounding relegation to the third division. It is a historic fall, considered one of the worst disasters in the history of the illustrious club.

Bodmer hit back at the criticism: "I believe this criticism is completely unfair, and I do not say this only because Kylian is the main owner of the club, but because there were serious difficulties that already existed before the Mbappé family arrived. Yes, what happened is a natural result of mistakes accumulated over the years, as happens at all clubs going through crises. I have deep respect for his courageous investment at a time when the circumstances were extremely complicated and fraught with risks."

A professional relationship far removed from interference

Asked about the nature of his direct relationship with Mbappé, Bodmer, who played for Malherbe Caen between 1998 and 2003, confirmed that he had not yet spoken with him directly since taking up his new position.

He explained confidently: "On the day we genuinely need to communicate, it will happen naturally and spontaneously. Kylian has an exceptional football career that he must manage and focus on. For me, my greatest pleasure and highest goal is to say to Kylian: listen, never worry about us, we will handle matters with complete efficiency and professionalism."

The de facto director behind the scenes

"L'Équipe" confirmed that Bodmer communicates far more easily and flexibly with Fayza Lamari, Mbappé's mother, who devotes considerable time and tangible effort to running the affairs of Malherbe Caen on a daily basis. That makes her the most influential figure in strategic decision-making within the club, despite her official position remaining unclear so far.