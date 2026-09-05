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Santos v Palmeiras - Copa Do Brasil 2026Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Major setback: Neymar's absence period shocks Santos

Santos FC vs Palmeiras
Santos FC
Palmeiras
Cup
Neymar
Brazil

Neymar, the Santos star, suffered a serious injury during the match against Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil.

Mundo Deportivo reported that the injury proved worse than expected and will keep him off the pitch for weeks.

Medical tests confirmed the damage. Santos announced that Neymar has a grade 2B muscular injury to the rectus femoris of his right thigh, a heavy setback that will sideline him for between four and eight weeks.

His injury troubles refuse to relent. He arrived at the World Cup in less than ideal physical condition, couldn't play until the third round, and at 34 he has already ended his Brazil career.

Losing him is a painful blow for Santos as they scrap to stay in the Brazilian top flight.

Serie A
Internacional crest
Internacional
INT
Santos FC crest
Santos FC
SAN
Serie A
Botafogo RJ crest
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
Palmeiras crest
Palmeiras
SEP

The club sit 14th with 29 points after 24 rounds, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

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