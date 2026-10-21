Major concern for Kvaratskhelia! PSG star may have suffered a horrific injury

As L'Equipe reports, there are serious fears that the exceptional Georgian player has torn his cruciate ligament. The newspaper describes the situation as "very tense".

Just short of the hour mark, Kvaratskhelia twisted his knee in a fair challenge from Barcelona's Xavi Espart and landed awkwardly on the pitch. He could not leave the field unaided. He needed support on his way to the dressing room and could barely put weight on the affected leg.

Captain Marquinhos had also picked up an injury a few seconds earlier in a challenge with Anhtony Gordon and signalled to coach Luis Enrique that he could not continue. A double substitution followed.

Will Dembele face a long spell out for PSG?

In the first half (19th minute), PSG superstar Dembele had already suffered an injury. The reigning world player of the year was hurt during a sprint without direct contact from an opponent. After accelerating, the forward suddenly pulled up and grabbed his left thigh. A lengthy absence due to a muscle injury appears likely.

Cameras caught Dembele grimacing in pain. It quickly became clear that he could not continue. The 2018 world champion had recently returned to outstanding form, making his injury a major blow for PSG. He has scored four goals and provided six assists in ten competitive matches this season. The 29-year-old registered six goal contributions in just two Champions League games and was outstanding in last week's 4-2 win against Manchester City.

During a midfield challenge with Vitinha, FC Barcelona's 28-year-old former Leipzig player Dani Olmo also picked up an injury. Hansi Flick had to replace him after just 26 minutes, sending on Fermin Lopez.

The reigning Champions League winners overcame their extensive injury problems to beat the previously unbeaten and in-form Catalans. After Lamine Yamal struck late to make it 2-2, Vitinha and Fabian had the final say. With three wins from three games, PSG currently lead the Champions League league table alongside Liverpool FC.

Next Sunday, PSG face Ligue 1 leaders Olympique Lyon in a big match. Paris face Villarreal in the Champions League in early November.

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