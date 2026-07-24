Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Mohamed Salah Liverpool Brentford ratings GFXGOAL
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Major breakthrough: Mohamed Salah's agent accepts Besiktas condition

Transfers
M. Salah
Besiktas
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

The Pharaoh closes in on the Turkish league

The Turkish press have revealed a decisive development in Beşiktaş's pursuit of Mohamed Salah, the Egypt captain and Liverpool star.

Earlier reports had suggested the deal hit a snag over Salah's agent demanding a commission of 7.5 million euros, a sticking point that slowed talks between the two parties.

Reliable Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu now claims, via his account on the platform "X", that Salah's agent Ramy Abbas has softened his stance on that 7.5 million euro commission.

That reduction, Sabuncuoğlu explained, brings the figure much closer to the amount offered by Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı. A final agreement suddenly looks within reach.

Beşiktaş are pressing hard to get the deal over the line in the coming days. Should it be confirmed, it would rank as the most eye-catching transfer in the history of the Turkish league.

Europa League Qualification
FC Midtjylland crest
FC Midtjylland
MID
Besiktas crest
Besiktas
BJK

Weeks of contact between the club's hierarchy and the player's representatives have led to this point, with Beşiktaş making Salah their top target to bolster the squad for the new season.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google