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Explosieven Opruimingsdienst Defensie (EOD)
Jeroen van Poppel
Translated by

Major alarm just before Keuken Kampioen Divisie match: bomb disposal squad searches stadium

Match
FC Dordrecht vs NAC Breda
FC Dordrecht
NAC Breda
Eerste Divisie

Police arrived in large numbers at the M-Scores Stadion hours before Friday evening's match between FC Dordrecht and NAC Breda. They also called in the Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (EOD).

Officers found fireworks in the away section on Friday. The EOD identified them as smoke bombs. The devices were then secured and removed.

Following the discovery, police searched the stadium thoroughly with sniffer dogs. They also found that someone had stolen the centre spot from the pitch at the stadium on Krommedijk in Dordrecht.

By Friday afternoon, the site had been cleared for use and match preparations could resume. Police have made no arrests in connection with the incidents so far.

Next matches
DOR

DOR

Eerste Divisie

06 Nov 2026

NAC

NAC

NAC Breda supporters may have been involved in both incidents, according to Algemeen Dagblad.

The newspaper says it may have been an act of revenge for events in April 2024. FC Dordrecht supporters defaced NAC Breda's supporters' clubhouse at the time, after which mayor Paul Depla decided that supporters of the Breda club would not be welcome at the match in Dordrecht.

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