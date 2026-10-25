Maguire after Bournemouth treble: we need to look in the mirror

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United deserved nothing from their clash with Bournemouth, a 3-0 defeat for the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday evening in the eighth round of the Premier League.

Maguire told Sky Sports: "The performance wasn't good enough. I feel hugely disappointed after conceding an early goal. We didn't perform well as individuals or as a team, and we didn't deserve anything from the game."





Speaking to the BBC, he continued: "Things aren't going well at the moment. The results aren't good enough, and the performance last week wasn't good enough. It's still early in the season."

The defender went on: "We have to find something, to ask ourselves questions, and to look in the mirror. That's the most important thing, to think about what more we can do and what we can give to the team, and if we do that we'll get somewhere."

Asked whether he feels responsible, he replied: "Definitely. You have to take care of your performance and take responsibility. This is a big club, and every day you have to prove you are worthy of wearing this badge."

He added: "At the moment, we're not doing enough as players. Michael (Carrick) turned our season upside down last year, we played great football and achieved brilliant results. This season, we haven't performed well enough as individuals."

Would the players thrash it out among themselves? Maguire responded: "If these talks happen, they will stay private. We want to put in more effort, to be better, and to achieve better results. The current situation is not good enough at all, and something has to change."



