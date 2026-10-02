Magic that never stops: Belgium's rockets paint a new century for De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is still weaving his magic. The Belgium and Napoli midfielder produced another masterclass against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League.

Belgium hosted the Turks on Friday at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in the third round of the group stage of the 2027 UEFA Nations League.

De Bruyne stole the show. He opened the scoring for the hosts in the 10th minute, gliding past a visiting defender before rolling the ball along the ground into the bottom-left corner.

His second, and Belgium's, arrived in the 60th minute. He unleashed a rocket from outside the box that the Turkish goalkeeper could only watch fly past him.

Those strikes carried real weight. According to Bleacher Report, De Bruyne reached his 201st career goal with his 40th for Belgium.

Beyond the international tally, the 35-year-old has scored 108 goals for Manchester City, 20 at Wolfsburg, 17 in a Genk shirt, 10 in Werder Bremen colours and 6 so far with current club Napoli.