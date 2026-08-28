Madness is a Parisian habit: a last-gasp comeback denies Ancelotti a historic achievement

Paris Saint-Germain denied Lille a historic victory on Friday, overturning a two-goal deficit to snatch a 2-2 draw in the closing moments at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The opening fixture of the second round of the French league kept its excitement right up to the final whistle.

Two goals up, Lille looked to be on their way to a deserved win. Then the title holders struck twice late through Vitinha and Marquinhos, rescuing a precious point from the jaws of the hosts. Even so, they continued to bleed points at the start of their title defence.

Lille imposed themselves from the opening minutes, exploiting the clear confusion in the PSG defence. The visitors nearly opened the scoring in the fifth minute, when Ferran Torres was clean through on goal, but goalkeeper Berke Özer broke up the attack before Achraf Hakimi's shot struck the right post.

Quick to respond, Lille began to threaten Safonov's goal through Olivier Giroud, Ethan Mbappé and Félix Correia. The decisive moment arrived in the 21st minute. Giroud played a superb ball behind the Parisian defence, reaching Hákon Haraldsson, who unleashed a powerful shot into the net to announce the hosts' lead.

Paris tried to come back but looked far from their level, missing Ousmane Dembélé and João Neves, with Ferran Torres unable to repeat his first-round brilliance. Lille held their defensive shape and went into the break a goal to the good.

Luis Enrique acted fast at the interval, sending on Kvaratskhelia in place of Doué. Paris improved gradually, winning the ball back in advanced areas, but their dominance never translated into real chances beyond limited attempts from the Georgian and Vitinha.

Retreating under the pressure of the title holders, Lille still landed a fresh blow in the 84th minute. Giroud fed Dylan Bakola, the new signing, who cut inside and unleashed a superb left-footed shot into the far corner. The three points looked safe in the hosts' coffers.

Paris refused to surrender. The comeback began in stoppage time, Vitinha lashing home a stunning shot in the 90+1 minute to reduce the deficit. Four minutes later he sent in a precise cross that Marquinhos met with his head and buried in the net, snatching the draw in one of the round's most thrilling endings.

The result leaves Paris Saint-Germain without a win in their first two league matches for the first time since the 2020-2021 season. Lille, meanwhile, let slip a victory that had been in their hands until the final minutes, moments from toppling the title holders.