Al-Ittihad have wrapped up a deal for the man who will replace Albanian full-back Mario Mitaj next season.

Reports had revealed that Mitaj was closing in on an exit from Al-Ittihad this summer, with a switch to Italian side Genoa on the cards.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" said Al-Ittihad have landed their replacement in Neom full-back Fares Abdi, with the two clubs agreeing terms.

Abdi beat off several rivals on the shortlist "the Tigers" had drawn up to command their left flank next season.

The 27-year-old brings an accomplished CV. Born in California, he started out with clubs in the United States before breaking into the Saudi League with Al-Wehda in 2020.

Beyond Al-Wehda, Abdi has turned out for Al-Qadsiah, Al-Fayha and Neom, whom he joined last summer. He made 34 appearances and provided 3 assists.