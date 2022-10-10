Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Champions League game between Israel's Maccabi Haifa and Serie A giants Juventus

Juventus need to do a double on Tuesday against Maccabi Haifa if they are to stay afloat in their Champions League campaign. The Bianconeri won against the Israeli outfit last week in Turin and need to pick up another three points after suffering narrow defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica in the first two matches.

Maccabi, on the other hand, are yet to put a point on the board as they have lost all three group games in the Champions League. However, they would hope to thwart Juventus at their own stomping ground with the support of their fans.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus Date: October 11, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium, Israel.

How to watch Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Paramount+ and Vix+.

In the UK, BT Sport 1 is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the Champions League clash on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV

Maccabi Haifa squad and team news

Barak Bakhar will continue to miss Suf Podgoreanu and Mahmoud Jaber, but has an otherwise full squad to choose from. American goalkeeper Joshua Cohen will keep his place while Omer Atzili and Dean David might be handed a start after they impressed last week in Italy.

Maccabi Haifa possible XI: Cohen; Sundgren, Goldberg, Batubinsika, Seck; Lavi, Abu Fani, Haziza; Pierrot, Atzili, David.

Position Players Goalkeepers Cohen, Fuchs, Mashpati Defenders Sundgren, Goldberg, Menahem, Arad, Batubinsika, Cornud, Seck, Eliyahu, Gershon Midfielders Mohamed, Lavi, Atzili, Haziza, Chery, Abu Fani, Podgoreanu, Meir, Jaber, Levi Forwards Pierrot, Tchibota, Rukavytsya, Sahar, David

Juventus squad & team news

Massimiliano Allegri will welcome back Angel Di Maria for the midweek fixture after the Argentine missed the game against AC Milan. Arkadiusz Milik has been training and will be available for selection. Leandro Paredes might slot in to replace Manuel Locatelli in midfield, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is expected to start between the sticks.

Paul Pogba remains a long-term absentee alongside Kaio Jorge and Federico Chiesa. Chiesa has already started to train and should be available by the end of October.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bremer, Rugani, Danilo; Rabiot, Paredes, Kostic, Cuadrado, Di Maria; Vlahovic.