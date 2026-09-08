Alexis Mac Allister has admitted his sadness at Liverpool's failure to offer him a contract extension, revealing that he had options to leave during the last summer transfer window.

The Argentine joined the Reds on a five-year deal from Brighton in June 2023. This year has seen team-mates Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch tie down fresh terms, yet the club's management have not taken a similar step with him.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's anticipated clash with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Mac Allister addressed his future at Anfield with complete frankness.

The 27-year-old said, as reported by "BBC": "I received news that the club is not in a position to offer me a new contract, which naturally fills me with great sadness. Everyone sees that I give 100% of my effort for this club every day in training and in matches, and of course I may put in excellent performances and poor ones like any player, but I always give the best I have."

The 2022 World Cup winner added: "Seeing Dominik and Ryan renew their contracts makes me very happy because they deserve it, but at the same time, I feel some sadness because I have not received my own renewal, and yet there is still time. There is no need for the fans to worry, because I will give everything I have until my last day here."

Linked with a possible move to Manchester City, Mac Allister explained that he had not held direct talks with Liverpool's management about the decision. "We won the Premier League title together, and we went through difficult times together, and I always give everything I have and we will see what happens. I do not think I need to prove anything, but I have to show the level at which I can compete, and I hope that comes true."

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His love for the club runs deep. "I love this club and I love the fans, and I know very well that it is an amazing club and that this city possesses something very special, and I am happy to be here," the midfielder said.

On last summer, he added: "There were options to leave in the summer, but I believe I am currently at the right club and I have the right mentality to give 100% of my energy for it."

Mac Allister was a key element in the Liverpool squad that claimed the Premier League title in the (2024-2025) season, but he admitted last season was poor on an individual and collective level. The Reds finished fifth and coach Arne Slot was sacked.

During last season, Mac Allister featured in 55 matches for Liverpool across all competitions, compared to 49 in the (2024-2025) campaign.