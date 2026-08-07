Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Romelu Lukaku Napoli 2025-2026Getty Images
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Lukaku awaits Saudi offers to settle his future

Transfers
R. Lukaku
SSC Napoli
Saudi Pro League
Fenerbahce
Super Lig
Belgium
Italy
Saudi Arabia
Türkiye

An uncertain fate

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has been offered to Fenerbahce once again, a press report revealed on Friday, as the player hunts for a new club. Saudi clubs have also entered the frame.

At 33, Lukaku is in the final year of his contract with Napoli. After a disappointing 2025-2026 season on an individual level, he is not expected to be Massimiliano Allegri's first choice at the start of the new campaign.

Reports in Italy suggest Napoli are willing to accept offers of no more than 10 million euros for the veteran striker. His exit from the Diego Maradona stadium, though, has yet to materialise.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Over the past few days, Belgium's all-time top scorer has been linked with a move to Atlanta United in America. Friday's reports confirmed he has been offered to Fenerbahce yet again.

Club Friendlies
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Champions League Qualification
Sturm Graz crest
Sturm Graz
SGR
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB

Doruk Tigemer, correspondent for the "TRT Spor" network, says Lukaku has been offered to Fenerbahce. It is not the first time either. The striker's name was put forward to the major Turkish club during the winter transfer window, and again around a month ago.

No official negotiations have taken place between Fenerbahce and Napoli or the player's agents so far.

The "Football Italia" network reported that Turkey represents a serious option for Lukaku, though he is also weighing up possible offers from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google