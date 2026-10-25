Summit showdown! Luis Enrique targets Ligue 1 top spot in rescheduled Lyon blockbuster

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Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique set his sights on taking top spot in Ligue 1 ahead of their rescheduled clash against Lyon. The Spanish manager insisted his squad remains fully motivated despite the fixture shift to Monday evening.

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Rescheduled top-of-the-table clash set for Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain host Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes in a high-stakes Ligue 1 encounter that was moved to Monday, 26th October. The Ligue de Football Professionnel rescheduled the fixture following an order from the Prefecture of Police prohibiting the original Sunday date.

Both sides enter the match tied on 14 points, with Paulo Fonseca's Lyon currently holding first place ahead of second-placed PSG on goal difference.

Luis Enrique's side arrive with serious momentum after securing a dramatic 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Luis Enrique targets top spot despite fixture delay

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, Luis Enrique downplayed any disruption caused by the schedule change coinciding with the Ballon d'Or ceremony. "If it’s better for us to play on Monday given the current situation, then we’ll accept that without any problem," Luis Enrique stated.

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"Three or four weeks ago, we were still a long way behind the top team in the table. And now, we have the chance to go top."

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"It’s important for us to be as high up the table as possible," the Spanish tactician added.

PSG boss seeks revenge against formidable Fonseca side

Luis Enrique acknowledged the threat posed by Lyon, referencing their 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes last season as added motivation. "It’s a motivation to take on Paulo Fonseca’s Olympique Lyonnais," he explained.

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"We remember what they did last season, when they won at the Parc des Princes playing very well."

"It’s up to us to show that we’re ready for every game and to demonstrate our form," Luis Enrique emphasized.

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Les Parisiens aim to reclaim Ligue 1 dominance

With both clubs level on points at the top of the table, Monday's clash promises to deliver a crucial early marker in the Ligue 1 title race.

A victory for Les Parisiens would seal their return to the summit above their rivalry partners.

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PSG kick off against Lyon at 20:30 CET on Monday night at the Parc des Princes.