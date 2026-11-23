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Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has made his decision on whether Ousmane Dembele will start against Roma on Wednesday in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage, with the French side hit by absences in attack.

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According to Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Dembele is in line for his first start since he was injured against Barcelona on 20 October. He'd been out ever since, only returning as a substitute in the last match against Nice in Ligue 1.

The French winger came off the bench in the 61st minute of last Saturday's 3-2 win over Nice. For the coaching staff, it was an encouraging sign that he's close to full fitness after the hamstring injury he picked up against Barcelona.

Dembele was forced off in the 20th minute of that Barcelona game, which Paris Saint-Germain won 4-2. He hadn't started since. The cameo against Nice marked the first step of his comeback.

His possible return comes at a crucial time for Luis Enrique, who has taken two painful blows with confirmation that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue will miss the rest of the season with anterior cruciate ligament tears.

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The Georgian winger was also hurt in the Barcelona match, and Doue followed last Saturday. That's two of Paris Saint-Germain's key attackers lost in quick succession, and the Spanish coach now has to rethink his options up front.

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Getting Dembele back into the starting line-up against Roma would go a long way towards plugging that gap. Senny Mayulu and Maghnes Akliouche are the likeliest to line up alongside him in attack for the eagerly awaited European clash.

Ferran Torres, by contrast, doesn't look like a leading candidate to start against Roma. The former Barcelona player hasn't made the starting line-up in any of Paris Saint-Germain's last three Champions League group-stage matches.

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Torres managed just 14 minutes in the 4-2 win over Manchester City, then played 70 against Barcelona after replacing Dembele in the 20th minute. Against Villarreal, he got 30 minutes in a 6-0 win.

Everything points to the coaching staff leaning more heavily on Dembele against Roma as they try to cover for Kvaratskhelia and Doue and keep the team firing at an important stage of their Champions League campaign.

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Paris Saint-Germain top the Champions League league phase standings with a perfect 12 points from four matches. They've also won the competition in each of its last two editions.