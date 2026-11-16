Luis de la Fuente expresses 'pride and gratitude' for Spain squad after 10-man England end European-record 43-match unbeaten run in Madrid

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has refused to criticise his players after 10-man England ended their European-record 43-match unbeaten streak with a 3-2 UEFA Nations League win on Sunday. Despite rallying late on at the Metropolitano in Madrid, the reigning world champions slipped to second place in Group A3.

Advertisement

Late rally falls painfully short

De la Fuente watched his side trail 3-0 inside an hour as Harry Kane converted a penalty before half-time prior to strikes from Ezri Konsa and Ben White. La Roja were handed a lifeline when Elliot Anderson was sent off for fouling Lamine Yamal, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to score from 12 yards. Nico Williams struck a 75th-minute second, yet the hosts could not find an equaliser.

Boss praises historic unbeaten journey

Sunday's setback ended a 968-day undefeated streak dating back to a March 2024 friendly loss against Colombia, which stands as the longest run by a European nation across all competitions excluding penalty shoot-outs.

Refusing to fault his squad after the final whistle, De la Fuente said: "I have nothing but words of pride and gratitude for the players and to value what has been done so far. All that is, whoever comes after me should improve upon it. I am proud of a fantastic journey, and all that lies ahead.

"You have to know how to win and how to lose, and for the first 30 minutes we were overwhelmed. [England] were better; they established their dominance. Then things changed; we had some chances, and at 0-3 down, we have to acknowledge what we did.

Advertisement Advertisement

"But there are no excuses. Their goalkeeper was crucial. That 0-3 scoreline and the first half-hour really hampered us against a very strong opponent."

Related Topics

Injury woes compound slow start

The result marked only the Spaniards' second home loss in 41 matches - dating back to another 3-2 defeat against the Three Lions in October 2018 - and their first reverse in Madrid since losing to England in February 1987.

Detailing the physical toll on his squad, De la Fuente added: "When matches don't start well, adverse situations accumulate. [Marc] Pubill had an ankle problem, [Pau] Cubarsi had a muscle strain, [Martin] Zubimendi too... But we were able to recover, and the players gave their all.

Advertisement

"It's a shame we didn't at least get a draw, but I'm proud, and I insist again and again, of this fantastic group of players."

Runners-up await knockout stage draw

Having won their opening five Group A3 fixtures to book their knockout spot before Sunday's decider, Spain still advance to March's Nations League quarter-finals despite surrendering top spot to England. However, finishing as runners-up means La Roja will now face one of the other group winners when the last-eight ties take place next spring. Before then, De la Fuente will hope Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsi and Martin Zubimendi recover quickly from their respective knocks upon returning to their clubs.