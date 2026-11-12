Share Follow GOAL on Google

Luis de la Fuente, the head coach of Spain, has announced the exclusion of three players from the squad ahead of their clash with the Czech Republic this Thursday evening, as part of the fifth round of fixtures in the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement

The matter concerns the trio of Nico Williams, Aymeric Laporte and goalkeeper Álvaro Valles, who will not take part in the anticipated match in the capital Prague, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

All three drop out as Spain chase more positive results in the tournament. The coaching staff opted against calling on Williams and Laporte, while Valles missed collective training yesterday, Wednesday, with a bout of influenza.

Williams and Laporte bring huge international experience, both part of the squad crowned 2026 World Cup champions. Valles fell out of the reckoning through illness.

Shirt numbers sparked particular interest, with one question standing out above the rest: who would wear the number 10 in the absence of Dani Olmo? The Barcelona star had long carried that number for Spain.

Advertisement Advertisement

De la Fuente eventually handed it to Víctor Muñoz. The Liverpool player gets the chance to wear a number tied to Olmo's international appearances, a morale boost for a man still fighting to cement his place in the squad.

Related Topics

Next matches CZE UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ESP Watch

Spain's Nations League campaign could hardly be going better. De la Fuente's side go into the Czech Republic fixture with a perfect record, 12 points from four straight wins, already top of the group and through to the quarter-finals with two games to spare.

Strong performances have driven that run. Spain overcame England, Croatia and the Czech Republic, then beat Croatia again in the fourth round. The world champions have confirmed their ability to compete with Europe's best, thriving on the harmony between the players and the experience built under De la Fuente.

Advertisement

Qualification is secure, yet the Czech Republic clash still matters. Spain want to hold onto top spot and finish the league phase in the best possible shape, with a final fixture against England to come next Sunday. That one shapes up as a stern test before the knockout rounds.

De la Fuente wants the same standards from his players despite the absences, making the most of the alternatives at his disposal. Spain boast a distinguished group more than capable of covering those missing. For Víctor Muñoz, the number 10 shirt is a chance to prove himself and stake his claim for a bigger role with the world champions.