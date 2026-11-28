Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Lorenzo Lucca's time at Napoli looks set to end once again. Napoli have put the 26-year-old on their list of players to sell in the winter transfer window after his performances in the first part of the season.

The former Udinese striker has made 13 appearances so far, 10 in the league and three in the Champions League, without scoring a goal or winning the full confidence of those at the club.

Sporting director Giovanni Manna has spent the past few days looking for a new club for Lucca and a replacement who can offer Massimiliano Allegri more assurance in front of goal.

Genoa are keen on Lucca, who earns €2 million, and are ready to act in January after Lorenzo Colombo suffered a serious injury. The 24-year-old's season is already over after he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Genoa need another centre-forward who knows Serie A and can settle in quickly. Lucca fits the bill, and they will soon look to lay the groundwork for a deal and put themselves in pole position.

Related Topics

Lucca is also attracting interest from Sassuolo, who are not entirely satisfied with Kieron Bowie's performances after he scored just one goal in 12 appearances. Sassuolo could include Sebastiano Esposito in a deal to beat Genoa to Lucca. Allegri rates Esposito highly for his ability to operate across the front line.

Bologna have also expressed an interest. Barring any surprises, they will return Artem Dovbyk to Roma at the start of the year after he slipped down Raffaele Palladino's pecking order.

Advertisement

For now, the only certainty is that Lucca and Napoli will part ways in a few weeks. Napoli took him on loan from Udinese in July 2025, then signed him permanently six months later for a total outlay of more than €36 million. Lucca has struggled to establish himself at Napoli. His first departure came in January, when he joined Nottingham Forest on an unsuccessful loan spell.

Allegri wanted to keep him in the summer, seeing potential in the centre-forward that he hoped to nurture and develop. Lucca has not repaid that faith with convincing performances and is now preparing to leave again.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Manna has begun exploring moves for Esposito, Joshua Zirkzee and Gustavo Varela. Allegri wants reinforcements. Napoli need to strengthen their attack to climb the table and try to qualify for the Champions League play-offs.