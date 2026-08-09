Lucas Digne after 10 years since his return: Saint-Germain was built to win

Lucas Digne has thanked Paris Saint-Germain's management after completing his move from Aston Villa, insisting the French club was built to win.

Ten years on from his first spell in the capital, the defender is back. He sat down with PSG's television channel to discuss his return.

Digne said: "I would like to thank president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos (the sporting director), and coach Luis Enrique. It is a great show of trust, and I am extremely happy to be back at Paris Saint-Germain. I am also impressed. The club has changed and reached another level. It really is wonderful to be back here."

Asked what his first spell had meant to him, he added, as reported by Saint-Germain's official website: "It was a lesson in professional football and excellence. It shaped me as a player and as a person, I learned a lot from playing alongside players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva, and I won many titles. It was a wonderful story, and it had to continue. I am really eager to get to know the team that won the Champions League twice."

He continued: "I am eager to see Marquinhos again. We joined here at the same time, and he is now the team captain and has had a wonderful career, it is a great thing for him."

The defender went on: "I know Luis Enrique from Barcelona, we had a wonderful experience together. I look forward to seeing my France team-mates again, as well as the other people I got to know during my first spell here, such as the kit staff. It is really nice, and you feel at home very quickly."

He pointed out: "I come back a mature man, and a different player too. I have gained more maturity and experience, and I want to pass this experience on to the team and win many titles. This club was built to win, it is an integral part of its identity. This team is extremely ambitious, and that shows year after year, which is why everyone wants to come and play in Paris."

Digne finished: "The Parc des Princes is a magical place, once you play there, you long to return. When I had the chance to come back here with Aston Villa in the Champions League, it was a magical moment. It is a stadium that stirs strong emotions in you. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the fans for the support I received before signing the contract, and I eagerly look forward to joining them at the Parc des Princes to celebrate many victories this year."



