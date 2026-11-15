Lopetegui packs his bags to leave Qatar

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The future of Julen Lopetegui with the Qatar national team is no longer open to all possibilities, as several reports have revealed aspects of his stance on continuing in his position during the coming period.

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His mission ran well beyond the end of his current Qatar contract in April 2027, with competitive targets still to chase. Yet the Spanish coach is already weighing up his next move, keen on a return to European football.

The rescheduling of the Asian Cup shaped Lopetegui's thinking. Organisers pushed the tournament back from January 2027 to January 2028 because of the growing instability across the Middle East, robbing him of one of the standout challenges he had set himself when he took the job.

That postponement wasn't the only factor, though. Lopetegui had been mulling over an exit for some time, intending to see out the 2026 World Cup and the Gulf Cup before moving on. The latest changes to the tournament schedule simply brought his future under review sooner.

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The final appearance?

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, citing the Qatari newspaper Al-Sharq, Lopetegui believes his spell with the national team has all but run its course. No official meeting with the Qatari federation has taken place to discuss his departure, but the friendly against South Korea could prove his final match in charge.

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Lopetegui inherited the Qatari national team at a brutal moment. The side had slumped, losing four matches in a row, and their World Cup hopes were fading fast. He turned things round, restored their balance and steered them to the qualifying play-off, where they saw off the UAE.

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The World Cup achievement

That win delivered something historic. Qatar reached the World Cup for the first time through the qualifiers and on sporting merit, having featured in 2022 only as hosts, exempt from the qualifying rounds.

Lopetegui's imprint went further still. Under his leadership, Qatar claimed their first ever World Cup point, holding Switzerland to a 1-1 draw in San Francisco. The national team also reached the Gulf Cup semi-final before bowing out to hosts and eventual champions Saudi Arabia on penalties, the two sides unable to settle it in normal time.

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Europe the closest destination

With his Qatar exit edging closer, a return to European pitches looks the likeliest path. Lopetegui still commands a strong standing in the coaching market on the back of his previous club spells. Spain's La Liga and the English Premier League both stand out as possible destinations in the months ahead. His name was recently linked with Espanyol following the dismissal of Manuel Gonzalez, with the Spaniard hunting for a fresh opportunity at club level.

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