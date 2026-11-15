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Bosnia and Herzegovina v Qatar: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Lopetegui packs his bags to leave Qatar

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The future of Julen Lopetegui with the Qatar national team is no longer open to all possibilities, as several reports have revealed aspects of his stance on continuing in his position during the coming period.

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His mission ran well beyond the end of his current Qatar contract in April 2027, with competitive targets still to chase. Yet the Spanish coach is already weighing up his next move, keen on a return to European football.

The rescheduling of the Asian Cup shaped Lopetegui's thinking. Organisers pushed the tournament back from January 2027 to January 2028 because of the growing instability across the Middle East, robbing him of one of the standout challenges he had set himself when he took the job.

That postponement wasn't the only factor, though. Lopetegui had been mulling over an exit for some time, intending to see out the 2026 World Cup and the Gulf Cup before moving on. The latest changes to the tournament schedule simply brought his future under review sooner.

Read also: Double breakthrough at Barcelona: Flick awaits an unexpected surprise

The final appearance?

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, citing the Qatari newspaper Al-Sharq, Lopetegui believes his spell with the national team has all but run its course. No official meeting with the Qatari federation has taken place to discuss his departure, but the friendly against South Korea could prove his final match in charge.

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Lopetegui inherited the Qatari national team at a brutal moment. The side had slumped, losing four matches in a row, and their World Cup hopes were fading fast. He turned things round, restored their balance and steered them to the qualifying play-off, where they saw off the UAE.

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Read also: Outside the decision-making circle: Barcelona loses control over Araujo

The World Cup achievement

That win delivered something historic. Qatar reached the World Cup for the first time through the qualifiers and on sporting merit, having featured in 2022 only as hosts, exempt from the qualifying rounds.

Lopetegui's imprint went further still. Under his leadership, Qatar claimed their first ever World Cup point, holding Switzerland to a 1-1 draw in San Francisco. The national team also reached the Gulf Cup semi-final before bowing out to hosts and eventual champions Saudi Arabia on penalties, the two sides unable to settle it in normal time.

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Europe the closest destination

With his Qatar exit edging closer, a return to European pitches looks the likeliest path. Lopetegui still commands a strong standing in the coaching market on the back of his previous club spells. Spain's La Liga and the English Premier League both stand out as possible destinations in the months ahead. His name was recently linked with Espanyol following the dismissal of Manuel Gonzalez, with the Spaniard hunting for a fresh opportunity at club level.

Read also: The awaited solution to Flick's crisis? Spain's star wants only Barcelona

Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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