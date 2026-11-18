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Barcelona are continuing to secure the future of their rising talents, after one of their most prominent young players finalised an agreement on a new contract in recent weeks, bringing him closer to cementing his place in the first-team project under Hansi Flick.

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According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi Espart, 19, will sign his new deal with Barcelona next Friday at the Spotify Camp Nou offices, with club president Joan Laporta in attendance. The contract runs until 30 June 2030. The two parties agreed terms in early October, and the Catalan club announced it officially at the time.

Espart's previous deal ran until 2028. His form with the first team this season prompted the sporting management to improve his terms to reflect his new standing in the squad.

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The teenager has forced his way into Flick's plans. He broke into the first team last season, then nailed down a place in the squad during pre-season, taking the number 12 shirt.

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A midfielder by trade, Espart can also play at right-back or left-back. That versatility gives Barcelona tactical flexibility, particularly in build-up play, where he can combine with the midfielders.

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He caught the eye in the Champions League too, scoring against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Before he injured his ankle in the Clásico against Real Madrid, Espart had made 9 appearances this season, 8 in LaLiga and one in the Champions League, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

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The signing itself will take place in Laporta's office. Espart will then face the media and pose for photographs in a Barcelona shirt bearing the number 2030, following the usual protocol for first-team contract renewals.

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