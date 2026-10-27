London City Lionesses new star Alexia Putellas makes history by winning record-equalling third Ballon d'Or Feminin trophy

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Spain icon Alexia Putellas has officially reclaimed her throne at the top of world football by securing a record-equalling third Ballon d'Or Feminin. The midfielder’s triumph ensures the prestigious award remains in Spanish hands for the sixth year in a row, following her heroics for Barcelona and the national team.

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Spanish dominance continues at the top

Putellas has once again been crowned the finest player in the women's game, collecting the 2026 Ballon d'Or Feminin. The 32-year-old midfielder, often referred to as 'La Reina', has now matched the record of three titles held by her international team-mate Aitana Bonmati. This victory marks a significant milestone for Spanish football, as Putellas and Bonmati have shared the last six awards between them, dating back to Putellas' first win in 2021.

The voting process saw Putellas emerge as the clear winner following an international poll of journalists from Fifa's top-50 nations. She beat out former Barcelona team-mate Ewa Pajor, who finished in second place, while Manchester City's prolific forward Khadija Shaw took third. The victory is particularly sweet for Putellas, who has successfully navigated the long road back from a devastating ACL injury suffered just before the European Championships in 2022.

An emotional victory speech

Accepting the trophy on stage, Putellas delivered a moving speech that reflected on her difficult journey back from injury. She highlighted her former teammates and staff shared resilience through difficult times. "We lived incredible moments as a team, we overcame certain difficulties in the form of injuries. It was a pride to be captain of all of you," she said.

The midfielder also took a moment to acknowledge her personal support system, which helped her through the darkest days of her recovery process. "It is a trophy for my work, but these people who have family, mother, sister, friends, all my team off the field, that we have known each other for a long time. I am aware that if during last season I enjoyed myself again as I did, it is thanks to you. I remember when my leg failed, the pains in my knee, when I learned to walk and run again, and when I had the most doubts, you were there," she added emotionally.

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Unrivalled statistics in a quadruple season

The midfielder's victory was backed by a sensational individual campaign where she registered 21 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. While Barcelona secured a historic quadruple, Putellas took on extra responsibility in the absence of the injured Bonmati, who missed five months of the season. Her creative output was unmatched, as she completed more passes into the final third and created more chances than any other player across the major European leagues.

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In the Champions League specifically, Putellas netted seven goals as the Catalan giants secured their fourth continental crown in six years. Only specialist strikers like Ewa Pajor and Alessia Russo managed to outscore her in the competition. Her ability to dictate play was evident in the 151 sequence involvements ending in a shot she recorded, proving that her influence on the pitch remains as potent as ever despite her veteran status in the squad.

The summer of 2026 brought a significant change as Putellas opted for a new challenge in the Women's Super League. She joined the London City Lionesses, a project backed by billionaire Michelle Kang, after her contract in Catalonia expired. Transitioning to English football has not slowed her down, as she has already contributed three goals and an assist in her opening seven WSL appearances, showing the same quality that defined her time in Spain.

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Putellas inspires the next generation

Putellas addressed the next generation with an uplifting message of inclusion, encouraging young aspiring footballers across the globe to pursue the sport they love. She stressed that neither gender nor background should stand in the way of a child's dreams, affirming that the pitch is open to any boy or girl with a genuine passion for the game.

"All the boys and girls around the world - if you love football and if you want to play football, play football. It doesn't matter if you're a boy or if you're a girl. Doesn't matter where you come from. Don't listen if someone tells you, you can't do it. Believe in yourself," she stated.