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Loftus-Cheek MilanGetty Images
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Loftus-Cheek: "It was a pleasure to walk on the catwalk"

AC Milan

Milan hosted the social event of Vogue World on Tuesday evening as part of Fashion Week. Figures from fashion, entertainment, sport, art and culture, from Italy and around the world, gathered in the setting of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II for an exceptional fashion show that felt close to a true artistic spectacle.

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Among the many models, professionals and figures from other sectors who walked beneath the Galleria, a stone's throw from the Duomo, there was also a Milan representation. Wearing the club's three shirts for this season were Ruben Loftus-Cheek (men's first team), Ashley Hu (women's first team) and Lorenzo Ossola (Milan Futuro captain). Today, Loftus-Cheek shared some photos on social media and expressed his emotions: "Vogue, it was a pleasure to walk the runway, thank you!"

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