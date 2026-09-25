Kylian Mbappé has set off all the alarm bells in France, and the sound is reaching Real Madrid. Ibrahima Konaté had already withdrawn from the France camp through injury, and now the striker has felt pain in his knee during the match against Turkey.

It struck before the hour mark, at the very moment Mbappé scored the winner in the 54th minute of France's opening UEFA Nations League fixture. That goal launched the Zinedine Zidane era at the helm of the national team.

Collecting the ball on the edge of the box from the left, Mbappé drew back his leg to shoot. In the moment of celebration, he felt that something was not right.

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The pain came in the left leg, his standing leg as he struck the ball. On contact, Mbappé made a small jump as an automatic reaction, then set off to celebrate and stopped dead.

France's doctors rushed onto the pitch for an initial examination. Kylian tried to carry on, but as soon as he returned and attempted his first run, he went down again and called for a substitution.

His gestures of pain, hands covering his face, told the story before Désiré Doué came on in his place.

The left knee again

This is familiar territory. Mbappé was forced to stop twice last season with problems in the same left knee, after it emerged that the medical staff had not carried out the first examination on the injured knee, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".



