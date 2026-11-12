Liverpool must pay €100 million for ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk

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Liverpool are considering Luka Vuskovic as a successor to Virgil van Dijk, according to Florian Plettenberg, a transfer journalist at Sky Sports Germany. Brighton & Hove Albion, however, want a huge fee for the centre-back.

Van Dijk turns 36 next summer, when the Netherlands captain's Liverpool contract also expires. It remains unclear whether he will extend it.

After Liverpool's match against Crystal Palace last week, Van Dijk spoke about his contract situation. The defender remains calm and is waiting to see what happens.

Liverpool are already working behind the scenes to find a worthy successor, whether or not Van Dijk extends his contract. They see Brighton defender Vuskovic as the ideal candidate.

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Tottenham Hotspur signed the Croatian from Hajduk Split for €11 million in 2025, then loaned him straight to Hamburger SV.

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In Germany, he became a key player, making 28 Bundesliga appearances and scoring six goals for the club.

When he returned to England, Spurs immediately sold him to Brighton, who paid €54 million for him and gave him a contract until mid-2031.

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That long contract gives Brighton the leverage to demand whatever they want for the prodigious talent. According to Plettenberg, their asking price is already above €100 million.