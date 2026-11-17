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Liverpool have joined Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Maxim De Cuyper ahead of a potential transfer in 2027. The Seagulls have placed a £50 million valuation on the 25-year-old Belgium international in an effort to fend off growing interest from across Europe.

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Merseysiders monitor Belgian full-back closely

According to TEAMtalk, Anfield scouts are tracking De Cuyper for a future bid, with AC Milan and Roma also interested alongside Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG. Linked with the Gunners before leaving Club Brugge for £17m in July 2025, he has four goals and four assists in 16 games this term. His form has helped Fabian Hurzeler's men sit second in the Premier League and fifth in the Europa Conference League.

German outlet confirms serious pursuit

Following up on that initial reporting, German publication Fussball News states that Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG are all 'serious' about securing De Cuyper's services ahead of next year. Recruitment chiefs on Merseyside view the dynamic Belgian full-back as an 'interesting option' to succeed Kostas Tsimikas at Anfield and provide fierce competition for a starting berth on the left side of defence.

Agreeing a deal for Brighton's current £50m asking price in 2027 could ultimately save the Reds a substantial sum of money in the transfer market going forward. The south coast outfit have built a strong reputation for unearthing bargain talents and developing them into high-value assets since landing the defender from Belgium for a relatively modest fee in today's market.

Valuation could double in future

Separate reporting from Football Insider has already labelled the 25-year-old defender as 'Brighton's next £100m star' following in the footsteps of former Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo. His burgeoning reputation across European football has only grown stronger during the current November international break.

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The outlet notes that De Cuyper's eye-catching performances for the Belgian national team against both Turkey and Italy over the past week will further intensify the scramble among elite clubs for his signature. Should Liverpool win the race to bring the left-back to Merseyside, his arrival would pose a major threat to Milos Kerkez's position in the starting line-up.

Incumbent defender faces starting battle

De Cuyper possesses the quality to displace the 23-year-old Hungary international and establish himself as the Reds' first-choice left-back. Although Kerkez endured an inconsistent start to his Anfield career, the youngster has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks. Crucially, the former Bournemouth defender can still count on the backing of Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola following their productive spell together on the south coast.