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Bart DHanis

Translated by

Liverpool finally reach agreement over €144 million transfer

Transfers
Liverpool

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over the transfer fee for Bradley Barcola, reliable British journalist Ben Jacobs reports.

The Reds have been chasing the PSG left winger for some time, and the club of manager Andoni Iraola have finally got their man.

Liverpool will pay €123 million, with the fee potentially rising to €144 million through bonuses.

Earlier, Liverpool were still considering a combined deal with Ibrahim Mbaye, but Aston Villa signed the Senegalese right winger on Friday evening for €55 million.

Barcola played 152 matches in total for the French giants. He scored 39 goals and provided 37 assists. He won the Champions League twice with the club.

Meanwhile, PSG have already brought in Mika Godts as a replacement on the left wing. Ajax received €55 million from PSG for the Belgian forward.

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