Liverpool supporters did not wait for the final whistle to send a message to their traditional rivals, choosing instead to target their new manager with a mocking chant that recalled one of the most famous refrains from the English stands.
Liverpool supporters taunted Mauricio Pochettino with "You're getting sacked in the morning" during Sunday evening's Premier League clash with Manchester United. United's new manager got a sharp reminder of just how fierce this rivalry runs.
The chant rang out with Liverpool 2-0 up in the first half. Revelling in their side's dominance, the fans aimed it squarely at the Argentinian and mocked his future at Manchester United, even though he's only just taken charge.
"You're getting sacked in the morning" is one of the best-known chants in English football. Supporters use it to mock managers and pile on the pressure, especially when results slide or their team loses.
Against United, it carried extra bite. Fans of both clubs relish head-to-head meetings as a chance to trade taunts and remind their rivals of where they stand and how they've fared.
Pochettino's United era is only just beginning, and the club's supporters expect him to drag the team back into title contention and improve results. Liverpool's fans wasted no time sending him an early message from the stands.
The chant belongs to no single club. It's part of English fan culture, heard at grounds up and down the country whenever supporters want to vent at a manager or mock him, and it isn't going anywhere.
Liverpool went on to win 4-0. That's the worst possible start for the Argentinian, who now faces a very difficult task getting the Red Devils back to the forefront.
View Author Profile
My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”