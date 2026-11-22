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Liverpool supporters did not wait for the final whistle to send a message to their traditional rivals, choosing instead to target their new manager with a mocking chant that recalled one of the most famous refrains from the English stands.

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Liverpool supporters taunted Mauricio Pochettino with "You're getting sacked in the morning" during Sunday evening's Premier League clash with Manchester United. United's new manager got a sharp reminder of just how fierce this rivalry runs.

The chant rang out with Liverpool 2-0 up in the first half. Revelling in their side's dominance, the fans aimed it squarely at the Argentinian and mocked his future at Manchester United, even though he's only just taken charge.

"You're getting sacked in the morning" is one of the best-known chants in English football. Supporters use it to mock managers and pile on the pressure, especially when results slide or their team loses.

Against United, it carried extra bite. Fans of both clubs relish head-to-head meetings as a chance to trade taunts and remind their rivals of where they stand and how they've fared.

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Pochettino's United era is only just beginning, and the club's supporters expect him to drag the team back into title contention and improve results. Liverpool's fans wasted no time sending him an early message from the stands.

The chant belongs to no single club. It's part of English fan culture, heard at grounds up and down the country whenever supporters want to vent at a manager or mock him, and it isn't going anywhere.

Liverpool went on to win 4-0. That's the worst possible start for the Argentinian, who now faces a very difficult task getting the Red Devils back to the forefront.